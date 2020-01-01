In December 2019, representatives of a bank applied to the duty-unit of the MIA of Russia Division for the city of Megion with a statement on the theft of an ATM located in the lobby of a shopping center. Staff of the retail facility found the device missing in the morning when they arrived at work.

The police arriving at the scene, found that the crime had been committed at night. Offenders broke the doors of the shopping center and carried out an ATM. The entrance to the building was not equipped with an alarm system, it was not additionally guarded, and there was no video surveillance. According to bank employees, there were about 6.3 million rubles in the stolen ATM.

The Inquiry unit of the MIA of Russia Division for the city of Megion prosecuted the fact of a crime under paragraph “b” of part 4 of Art. 158 of the Russian Criminal Code “Theft”.

During the operational-search activities, the police identified four suspects, as well as the vehicles on which they traveled on the date of the theft, and their place of temporary residence. In the apartment of the offenders, the police found tools with which they had cracked open the doors of the shopping center and the ATM. Soon, the stolen ATM with traces of cracking was discovered on the territory of a summer cottage cooperative, with no cash inside.

One of the suspects in the crime, a 27-year-old citizen of the Republic of Moldova, was detained by the police in Nizhnevartovsk. During the search, a part of the stolen funds was seized from him.