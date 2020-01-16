A ceremony of taking the Oath of allegiance to the Russian Federation by foreign citizens took place in the Division for Migration Issues of the MIA of Russia Division for the urban district of Lukhovitsy.

The event was attended by Deputy Chief of the Division for Migration Issues Tatyana Shipova, staff of the Division for Migration Issues, as well as a representative of the Public Council under the MIA of Russia Division Aleksandr Drozhzhin.

Police officers told those present that, according to the law that entered into force on September 1, 2017, taking the Oath was a mandatory procedure for any foreign citizen receiving the Russian citizenship. 7 natives of CIS countries vowed to abide by Russian law, be faithful to Russia, respect its culture, history and traditions.

At the end of the event, law enforcement officers congratulated those present on an important event in their life and wished them to be worthy citizens of our country.