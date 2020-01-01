The Zavodsky District Court of the City of Kemerovo delivered its verdict in the criminal case against a 23-year old local resident. He was charged with committing a crime under part 3 of Art. 30, part 5 of Art. 228.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Attempt of the illegal production, sale or transfer of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances or their analogues on a particularly large scale”.

In early 2019, officers of the Drug Control unit of the MIA of Russia GA for the Kemerovo Region received information that a resident of Kemerovo was involved in drug trafficking in the city. As a result of a complex of operational-search measures, the police detained the drug dealer. In his apartment, police officers found several prepared for sale packages with drugs. In addition, electronic scales, packaging material, and mobile phones were seized in the apartment. The results of the study showed that the substances seized from the resident of Kemerovo were synthetic drugs “salt” and mephedrone with a total weight of over 700 grams. A criminal case was initiated against the suspect by investigator of the GA for Investigation of the MIA of Russia GA for the Kemerovo Region. During the investigation, the defendant confessed to the crime and a pre-trial agreement was concluded with him. It was established that the defendant performed the functions of a wholesale “cache-filler”. He acquired large consignments of goods and packed them into smaller ones, which he subsequently placed in caches on the territory of the city. The resident of Kemerovo agreed to such illegal “earnings” having received a message via one of the messengers.

The court, having studied the materials of the criminal case, convicted the defendant and sentenced him to five years in prison with serving the sentence in a maximum security colony.