Three residents of the territorial center turned to the duty-unit of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Krasnodar. The applicants reported that during their absence, cash and gold jewelry disappeared from their households. The total damage amounted to 430 thousand rubles.

As a result of operational-search measures, criminal investigators of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Krasnodar established the identities and whereabouts of the suspects. In the city of Labinsk, the police detained a previously convicted 39-year-old resident of Sochi and a 24-year-old girl-visitor from a neighboring region. Another suspect, a previously repeatedly convicted 47-year-old resident of a neighboring republic, was detained by the police in Sochi.

It was established that the suspects had entered the homes of citizens in the Tsentralny and Karasunsky districts of the city of Krasnodar, from where they stole jewelry and cash. The suspects sold gold items to a pawnshop located in the city of Armavir, and disposed of the proceeds at their discretion. The involvement of the detainees in the commission of at least ten apartment thefts in the Krasnodar Territory and the Republic of Adygea was established.

Currently, based on those facts, the investigative unit of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Krasnodar has opened criminal cases on the grounds of crimes stipulated by part 3 of Article 158 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Theft”. Sanctions of the incriminated article provide for a maximum sentence of imprisonment for up to six years. With respect to the detainees a preventive measure in the form of remand in custody was selected.