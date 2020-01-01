From the end of 2018 to November 2019, the duty unit of the police division in the city of Dalnegorsk received messages from pensioners that, after visits of plumbers, their money and valuables were missing.

During the operational-search and investigative measures, the police of Dalnegorsk identified the perpetrators of a series of property crimes. It was established that two local residents aged 26 and 27, under the guise of plumbers, had been entering the apartments of pensioners and while one distracted the owner, his accomplice stole money and valuables. The suspects were detained and taken to the police division.

At the police division the suspects confessed to the crime. In addition, it was found that in October 2019, they, together with a 42-year-old citizen, entered the apartment of a pensioner and stole his money using violence. It was also established that previously the offenders had been prosecuted for committing property crimes.

The Investigative Division for the city of Dalnegorsk initiated criminal proceedings under part 2 of Article 158 and part 2 of Article 161 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

The total damage caused to the victims exceeded 500,000 rubles. The preliminary investigation is underway.