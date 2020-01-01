“Operatives of the Drug Control Administration of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Arkhangelsk Region, together with fighters of the special unit “Grom”, detained a previously convicted man on suspicion of attempted drug trafficking on an especially large scale.

The police stopped a Hyundai-Solaris car on the 1113th kilometer of the federal highway M-8 “Kholmogory”. During the search of the vehicle run by the suspect, three packages with a white crystalline substance were found. The study confirmed that it was a synthetic drug with a total weight of about 4 kilograms, that was, about 19 thousand single doses. According to available information, the offender planned to repack the drugs and sell them in large cities of the Arkhangelsk Region through using caches.

The Investigation unit of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Arkhangelsk Region has initiated a criminal case on the grounds of crimes provided for by part 3 of Article 30 and part 5 of Article 228. 1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. In respect of the suspect, the court selected a preventive measure in the form of remand in custody,” said the official representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia Irina Volk.