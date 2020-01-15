“Garry Grigoryants, who was on the international wanted list in connection with the murder committed in 1998 in the village of Solontsy in the Emelyanovsky District of the Krasnoyarsk Territory, was delivered to Moscow from Vienna accompanied by officers of the MIA of Russia National Central Bureau of Interpol and the Federal Penitentiary Service of Russia (FSIN).

In the course of the search period, Austrian colleagues reported that Grigoryants had committed a serious crime on the territory of their state and was serving a prison term given to him.

Today at the international airport in Vienna, Garry Grigoryants who had been released from prison was handed over to representatives of Russian law enforcement agencies. The extradition was the first one held this year,” said the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs Irina Volk.