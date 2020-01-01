Officers of the Administration for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the MIA of Russia for the Ivanovo Region during the implementation of a complex of operational-search measures revealed the fact of tax evasion by the director of one of the commercial organizations of the Shuisky District. The head of the company entered false information in the tax return and did not include information about the obligation to pay VAT.

As a result of his actions the budget suffered a damage in the amount of about 40 million rubles.

Based on the materials of the ES&CC Administration of the MIA of Russia regional administration the Investigation Division for the city of Shuya of the Investigative Committee of Russia for the Ivanovo Region, initiated a criminal case against the director of the LLC on the grounds of a crime under part 2 of Article 199 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Evasion from taxes, fees payable by the organization – payer of insurance premiums”. This article presumes a punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to six years.