The Investigative Division of the MIA of Russia Division for the city of Obninsk initiated a criminal case on the grounds of a crime under Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Fraud”, in respect of a resident of the Zhukovsky District born in 1964.

According to the investigation, the suspect, under the pretext of carrying out construction works, misappropriated the funds, owned by citizens, totaling more than 19 million rubles. In order to confirm the transfer of funds for the provision of services, the defendant issued receipts. However, construction materials were not purchased by the predetermined date, and further construction of residential buildings did not take place. The residents of Balabanovo, Maloyaroslavets and Obninsk became victims of the offense.

Currently, the defendant is charged with committing four episodes of illegal activity. The preventive measure selected against the suspect was a subscription on his own recognizance. The investigation is underway.