Police officers of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Dmitrovsky Urban District in the framework of the operational and preventive operation “Nelegal” (illegal immigrant) on the territory of a residential complex under construction, located in the Vnukovsky micro-district of the Dmitrovsky Urban District, suppressed a fact of illegal migration.

As a results of the event, eight natives of one of the countries of Latin America who were illegally staying in Russia were identified. The Police made with regard to them administrative reports under Art. 18.8 of the Administrative Code of the Russian Federation “Violation by a foreign citizen or a stateless person of the rules of entry into the Russian Federation or the regime of stay (residence) in the Russian Federation”. A fine of five thousand rubles was imposed on each of them, followed by expulsion from the country.

In addition, the division for inquiry of the MIA of Russia Administration has initiated a criminal case against a 34-year-old local resident under Art. 322.1 “Organization of illegal migration” of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. The sanction of this article presumes a punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to seven years. With respect to the suspect a preventive measure has been chosen in the form of a subscription of his own recognizance and appropriate behavior.