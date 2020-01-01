“Officers of the Administration for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption (ES&CC) of the MIA of Russia GA for the Saratov Region have identified the places of storage and sale of wine and vodka products without the corresponding marking required by the legislation of the Russian Federation.

In garage boxes and storage rooms, police officers found more than 26 thousand liters of alcohol-containing liquid in bottles with logos of famous brands.

The Investigative Division of the MIA of Russia Inter-District Division “Saratovsky” initiated a criminal case on the grounds of a crime under part 6 of Article 171.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. In the territory of one of the warehouses, two citizens were detained by operatives with the participation of the Rosgvardia. The preliminary criminal investigation is on-going,” said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.