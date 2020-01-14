Today, the First Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation, Police Colonel-General Aleksandr Gorovoy introduced to the personnel the Chief of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Arkhangelsk Region Police Major-General Aleksandr Pryadko. The decree on his appointment was signed by the President of the Russian Federation on December 25, 2019.

The event was attended by the Governor of the Arkhangelsk Region Igor Orlov, the Chief Federal Inspector for the Arkhangelsk Region Vladimir Ievlev, the Chairman of the Arkhangelsk Regional Assembly of Deputies Ekaterina Prokopyeva, colleagues from law enforcement and power agencies, representatives of the Public Council, the veteran organization, chiefs of units of the regional Administration and territorial MIA divisions.

The First Deputy Minister stressed that Aleksandr Pryadko had extensive practical experience, which would allow him to optimize the use of available resources to improve the work in the main areas of operational and official activities and to fulfill the tasks facing the region's internal affairs bodies today.

In turn, Aleksandr Pryadko thanked the leadership of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation for the confidence and expressed his assuredness that together with executive and legislative authorities, he would be able to efficiently and effectively solve the tasks set in the field of combating crime and protecting public order in the region.

At the end of the ceremony, Aleksandr Gorovoy presented awards to distinguished officers of internal affairs bodies of the Arkhangelsk Region.

For reference:

Aleksandr Aleksandrovich Pryadko was born on March 28, 1964 in the city of Korkino, Chelyabinsk Region.

Serves in the internal affairs bodies since 1994. In 1997 he graduated from the Rostov Higher School of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia.

Starting his career as a detective in the criminal investigation department, he served in various positions in operational units.

In June 2011, he was appointed Deputy Chief of Police (for operational work) of the MIA of Russia GA for the Volgograd Region.

On October 2, 2018, by decree of the President of the Russian Federation, he was appointed Deputy Chief of the MIA of Russia GA for the Samara Region – Chief of the Police.

On November 4, 2019 he was awarded a special rank of Police Major-General.

Repeatedly went on business trips to the territory of the North Caucasus region.

He was awarded the medals “For Valor in the Service”, “For Distinction in the Service” of three degrees, “For the Military Cooperation” and others.