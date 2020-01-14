Today, State Secretary – Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation Igor Zubov introduced to the leadership of the region and the personnel of the regional MIA Administration the Chief of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Tyumen Region Police Major-General Leonid Kolomiyets, who had been appointed to that position on December 25, 2019 by the Decree of the President of the Russian Federation.

The ceremony was also attended by chiefs of structural units and territorial bodies of the regional MIA Administration, representatives of other law enforcement agencies, regional executive authorities and the Public Council under the regional MIA Administration.

In his speech, Igor Zubov noted that Leonid Mikhailovich had established himself as a competent leader, who was highly qualified and had extensive practical experience. He was also well versed in various aspects of the activities of the internal affairs bodies and was capable of focusing personnel on the high-quality implementation of the tasks assigned to them. In conclusion, the State Secretary – Deputy Minister wished the new chief and the staff of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Tyumen Region success in ensuring the rule of law and security of residents and guests of the region.

In response, Leonid Kolomiyets expressed gratitude for the confidence placed in him and emphasized that he would make every effort necessary to effectively fulfill the tasks set.

For reference:

Leonid Mikhailovich Kolomiyets was born on October 20, 1969 in the Cherkassy Region. In 2001 he graduated from the Moscow State University of Commerce, in 2014 – from the International Law Institute.

In 1990, he began serving as a policeman, a dog-handler of the company of the Militia Patrol Service of the Khimki Internal Affairs Division, from 1993 to 1997 he served in the GA of Internal Affairs of the city of Moscow. From August of 1997 to December of 2008 he served in the Skhodnensky city division of militia of the Internal Affairs Administration of the Khimkinsky District of the Moscow Region, and since 2003, he served as the chief of that unit. In December of 2008, he was appointed to the position of Deputy Chief of the Administration for Combating Economic Crimes of the Internal Affairs Administration for the Astrakhan Region. In August of 2009 – to the position of the chief of the same administration. From 2011 to 2013, he was Deputy Chief of Police (for operational work) of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Astrakhan Region.

In November 2013, by order of the Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation, Leonid Mikhailovich Kolomiyets was appointed to the position of Deputy Chief of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Astrakhan Region – Chief of Police. By decree of the President of the Russian Federation of December 28, 2016, L.M. Kolomiyets was appointed to the position of Chief of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Omsk Region.

By the decree of the President of the Russian Federation No. 78 of February 22, 2018, Chief of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Omsk Region Leonid Mikhailovich Kolomiyets was awarded a special rank of the highest commanding staff – Police Major-General.

By decree of the President of the Russian Federation No. 617 dated December 25, 2019, he was appointed to the position of Chief of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Tyumen Region.

He was awarded a state award of the Russian Federation – the medal “For Courage” (2014). Awarded departmental awards:

– badge of the MIA of Russia “Honorary Officer of the Ministry of Internal Affairs” (2015);

– Award arms – Makarov pistol (2017).