A resident of the regional capital is accused of selling alcohol products marked with federal special stamps with signs of forgery, to a total value of more than one million 700 thousand rubles and more than six thousand liters of ethyl alcohol worth over 260 thousand rubles.

During the operational-search activities, officers of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Khabarovsk Territory, together with colleagues from the regional FSB Department and with the power support of Rosgvardia fighters, detained a resident of the regional capital storing alcohol for the purpose of sale. The man kept in his apartment and four rented garage-boxes more than eight thousand bottles of alcohol products of famous brands.

According to the results of the forensic study, federal special stamps applied to the seized bottles with alcoholic beverages had signs of forgery. Also during the search, a roll of counterfeit excise stamps that did not match the established pattern was found.

Currently, police officers seized the alcohol products and placed them in custody.

Investigators of the Investigative Administration of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Khabarovsk Territory sent to court the criminal case on the grounds of a crime under part 6 of Article 171.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Production, acquisition, storage, transportation or sale of goods and products without marking and (or) applying information provided for by the legislation of the Russian Federation”, for consideration on the merits.

This article presumes a maximum punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to six years.