The Talovskiy District Court passed a guilty verdict afainst four residents of Voronezh, aged from 33 to 41, who, from November 2016 to April 2017, as part of an organized group, had committed a series of open thefts of funds from offices of financial institutions in the Voronezh and Lipetsk regions.

During the investigation, officers of the investigation unit of the GA for Investigation of the MIA of Russia GA for the Voronezh Region found that the two defendants had been breaking into bank branches, tying the staff with tape and stealing money from safes. They committed their crimes in strictly defined clothes - field camouflage suits, as well as balaclava masks.

In addition to attacks on bank offices, the defendants committed a major theft from a tobacco store in Voronezh. In total, the offenders stole cash and inventory worth more than 1 million 100 thousand rubles.

The defendants were detained red-handed by officers of the Criminal Investigation Administration of the MIA of Russia GA for the Voronezh Region during the theft.

Two of the four defendants disappeared from the investigative authorities, violating the preventive measure in the form of house arrest, and they were extradited from Belarus.

The court found the men guilty and sentenced the 37-year-old man to 9 years in prison, and the 41-year-old defendant to 8.5 years. Another 37-year-old accomplice was sentenced to 7 years for participating in four criminal episodes. They were all sentenced to serving their term in a strict regime colony. The 33-year-old accomplice was sentenced to 2 years of imprisonment (suspended).