ES&CC officers of the MIA of Russia Inter-District Administration “Yakutskoye” completed a check of a citizen’s statement about fraud against him in the amount of 1 million rubles.

In the course of operational-search measures, a 35-year-old native of the Kobyaysky District previously convicted for a similar crime was identified.

It was established that the suspect, being the head of one of the real estate organizations, had misled the buyer of real estate in the city of Yakutsk. The woman received from him a down payment in the amount of 1 million rubles, not only for the provision of her services, but also for the apartment. After receiving the down payment, she did not fulfill her obligations. The buyer of the apartment could not acquire the desired housing. The real estate agent used the money stolen from him for personal needs.

Based on the materials of the check, operatives of the MIA of Russia Inter-District Administration “Yakutskoye” instituted a criminal case on the grounds of a crime under part 3 of Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Fraud”. The preventive measure selected with respect to the suspect was the recognizance not to leave the place.