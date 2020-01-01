Officers of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Dmitrovsky Urban District during operational-search measures in one of the houses in the village of Andreikovo, Dmitrovsky Urban District, detained a 35-year-old resident of Moscow, suspected of producing and selling prohibited drugs.

During the inspection of the detainee’s place of residence, the police found and seized a plastic bucket with a white synthetic substance, laboratory equipment, glass jars and flasks in which the drug had been produced, as well as electronic scales, dishes and polymer containers with similar contents. The results of the chemical study established that the found substance was mephedrone with a total weight of more than 283 grams.

Criminal proceedings were instituted on the grounds of a crime stipulated in Article 30 and Article 228.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Attempted illegal manufacture, sale or transfer of narcotics, psychotropic substances or their analogues”). In respect of the suspect, the Dmitrovsky City Court chose a preventive measure in the form of remand in custody.