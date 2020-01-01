Criminal investigation officers of the MIA of Russia Division for the Mineralovodsky Urban District detained a resident of the city of Stavropol, who had been on the federal wanted list for two years. Earlier, the district police division received statements from residents of the village of Maryiny Kolodtsy about unlawful acts committed against them.

In the course of clarifying the circumstances of the incident, it was established that a friend had asked the victims to lend him money allegedly for development of the business, promising to repay the debt within several months. However, he did not return the money on time, changed his place of residence and stopped communicating. The citizen was put on the federal wanted list.

Police officers carried out a complex of operational-search measures. As a result of the organized work, it was established that the offender was hiding in Moscow. The man was detained and taken to the district internal affairs division, where he confessed to the crime. The citizen explained that from the start he had no plans to repay the debt and as a result, after borrowing the money, went to another city. The total damage inflicted to the victims amounted to about 1 million 800 thousand rubles.

The Investigative unit of the MIA of Russia Division for the Mineralovodsky Urban District initiated criminal proceedings against the defendant on the grounds of a crime under parts 3 and 4 of Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation, which were combined in one proceeding. The investigation continues.

A house arrest was selected as the preventive measure for the suspect.