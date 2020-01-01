“In the city of Krasnokamensk, the Trans-Baikal Territory, police officers detained three local residents who were suspected of attempted drug trafficking.

Earlier, representatives of the Federal Penitentiary Service of Russia Department in the Trans-Baikal Territory, while inspecting the territory adjacent to the penal colony, found three packages with drugs prepared for illegal transfer to persons serving sentences in prison. The prohibited substances did not reach the addressees, as they were seized by personnel of the penitentiary system.

On the fact of the attempted illegal sale of narcotic drugs, committed on a large scale, a criminal case was instituted on the grounds of a crime under part 3 of Article 30, paragraph “d” of part 4 of Article 228.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

As a result of operational-search measures, on one of the roads, officers of the territorial division for drug control with the power support of the special unit “Grom” of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Trans-Baikal Territory stopped a vehicle, in the cabin of which there was one of the suspects. About 500 grams of a substance of plant origin, which, according to expert’s opinion, was marijuana, had been found in the car.

At the same time, two alleged accomplices were detained at their residential addresses. During the search, a homemade pneumatic gun was seized, with the help of which the delivery of drugs to the territory of the colony was carried out. Placement to custody was selected as the preventive measure for the suspect. The preliminary criminal investigation is on-going,” said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.