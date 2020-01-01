“Officers of the MIA of Russia Main Directorate of Economic Security and Combatting Corruption (ES&CC) together with colleagues from the ES&CC unit of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Tula Region and the Administration for the Organization of Inquiry of the MIA of Russia GA for Moscow suppressed the production of counterfeit food products involving the use of the trademark of a well-known global manufacturer.

It was established that the counterfeit product was produced in the Tula Region in unsanitary conditions in re-equipped former warehouses using special machines.

Five citizens of one of the Central Asian states, who were in the Russian Federation in violation of migration legislation, worked at the clandestine production. The Uzlovsky City Court of the Tula Region decided to expel them from the country.

On the basis of the collected materials the Administration for Organization of Inquiry of the MIA of Russia GA for the City of Moscow initiated a criminal case under Article 180 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. During the search, two full cycle production lines were found. More than 10 thousand units of finished products, as well as accessories for their manufacture were seized.

Currently, investigative and search steps are being taken to establish all the circumstances of the unlawful activities,” said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.