The duty unit of the MIA of Russia Inter-District Administration “Balashikhinskoye” received a statement from a local resident that unknown persons misappropriated money in one of the trade pavilions located on the Shosse Entuziastov highway in the Urban District of Balashikha. The total damage amounted to 440 thousand rubles.
As a result of operational-search measures, criminal investigation officers detained a 19-year-old local resident on suspicion of having committed that crime.
It was established that the detainee, while working as a seller in a mobile communication store, periodically appropriated money from the cash register and subsequently spent it on his own needs. At present, the offender is confessing in the crime.
In relation to the suspect, the Investigative Administration of the MIA of Russia Inter-District Administration initiated a criminal case on the grounds of a crime under Article 160 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Misappropriation or embezzlement”. This article presumes a punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to 10 years.
With respect to the detainee a preventive measure has been chosen in the form of a subscription of his own recognizance and appropriate behavior.
