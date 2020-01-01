Investigators of the MIA of Russia Inter-Municipal Division “Minusinsky” instituted criminal proceedings against a local resident suspected of fictitiously registering citizens of the Russian Federation in her apartment.

The illegal activities of the offender in registering foreign citizens was stopped by officers of the migration division together with police precinct officers. The Police found that from 2018 to 2019, the 39-year-old local resident fictitiously registered in her apartment citizens of the Russian Federation, but in reality they did not live at the place of registration. In total, the woman illegally registered 11 persons.

A criminal case has been instituted against the suspect on the grounds of a crime under Article 322.2 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Fictitious Registration of Foreign Citizens”. The sanction of this article provides for a maximum sentence of imprisonment for up to three years.