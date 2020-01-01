Officers of the Criminal Investigation Administration of the MIA of Russia GA for the Moscow Region together with colleagues from the territorial divisions of Urban District of Korolev and Urban District of Schelkovo, as a result of operational-search measures, detained a previously convicted 38-year-old native of one of the Trans Caucasus countries, suspected of committing a series of robbery attacks, robberies and thefts.

It was established that the offender approached a 33-year-old man in a cafe and, threatening with an object visually similar to a gun, grabbed his wallet with money in it and ran out into the street. The visitor tried to catch him, then the attacker shot at him several times, causing bodily injuries, and then disappeared. The victim was taken to a hospital.

As a result of visiting the scene of the incident, the police discovered and seized in one of the garbage cans the stolen empty purse, a traumatic gun, a hat and gloves. Having studied the recordings of CCTV cameras, the police identified and detained the suspect in the crime at the place of his actual residence in the Urban District of Schelkovo. During the search in the apartment of the detainee, the police seized the clothes worn by the attacker on the day of the crime, as well as 15 cartridges for a traumatic gun.

In addition, the involvement of the offender in two robbery attacks, two thefts and two robberies committed in the Urban District of Mytischi, Korolev and Schelkovo. The total damage from the offender’s unlawful activities was about 300 thousand rubles.

Criminal proceedings have been instituted under Article 158 “Theft”, Article 161 “Robbery attack” and Article 162 “Robbery” of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. Placement to custody was selected as the preventive measure for the suspect.