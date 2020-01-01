At the request of the investigator of the Inter-Municipal Division “Novgorodsky” of the MIA of Russia, the court took into custody a 23-year-old Novgorodian, accused of attempting to sell narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances on an especially large scale. As it was preliminarily established, he had organized the delivery of drugs to the Novgorod Region for subsequent sale in a contactless manner.

The suspect was detained by the police at night at a cache he had equipped in a forest on the border of the Batetsky and Novgorodsky districts. About nine kilograms of synthetic drugs were seized by law enforcement officers from a plastic container hidden by the drag dealer under the soil. In addition, during a search of his car, field investigators found in the trunk several more packages with prohibited substances prepared for sale by the offender.

In total, the police seized nearly 10 thousand MDMA (Ecstasy) tablets weighing more than four kilograms, as well as about eight kilograms of mephedrone and N-methylephedrone from illegal trafficking.

On the fact of attempted sale of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances in an especially large amount, the investigative unit of the MIA of Russia Inter-Municipal Division “Novgorodsky” instituted a criminal case under part 5 of Article 228.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. The sanction of the article prescribes a punishment up to life imprisonment. The Novgorod District Court upheld the request of the investigation and chose a preventive measure in respect of the defendant in the form of two months of remand in custody.