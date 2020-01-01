Police in the Stavropol Territory identified the suspect of stealing 240 liters of pesticides for crops.

Earlier, the director of one of the agricultural enterprises applied to the duty-unit of the MIA of Russia Division for the Novoselitsky District. The total damage caused to the organization amounted to more than 380 thousand rubles.

During the implemented complex of operational-search measures, the police managed to identify the offender. It turned out to be a 29-year-old resident of the Grachevsky District. In the division of internal affairs, the young man confessed. He explained that he had resold the stolen pesticides, and disposed of the proceeds at his discretion.

Investigation Division of the MIA of Russia Division for the Novoselitsky District initiated a criminal case on the grounds of an offense under part 3 of Article 158 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

Currently, investigators check the detainee for involvement in other property crimes. The investigation is underway.