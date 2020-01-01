“Officers of the Division for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Voronezh suppressed the activities of a clandestine workshop producing falsified tobacco products on an especially large scale.

According to available information, in autumn of last year, the offenders purchased tobacco, components and equipment for the production of filter cigarettes. The production and storage of unmarked products took place in a warehouse on the territory of the industrial zone in the Leninsky District of the city of Voronezh.

As a result of operational-search measures, the police discovered 1.8 million cigarettes, packing paper with the logo of a well-known brand and equipment for forming packs and blocks.

The Investigative Unit for Organized Crime of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Voronezh initiated against three suspects a criminal case on the grounds of a crime under part 6 of Article 171.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. Currently, investigative steps are being taken to establish all the circumstances of the suspects’ unlawful activities,” said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.