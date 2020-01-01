At a Magri stationary post, officers of the Traffic Police of the Internal Affairs Administration for the city of Sochi stopped a Toyota car run by a 37-year-old visitor of the city from Kurgan to check documents. The police noticed that the passenger in the passenger compartment of the vehicle, was noticeably nervous.

As a result of a personal search of the 29-year-old visitor from the Smolensk Region in his backpack, police officers found and seized a polymer bundle with a greyish-white substance, which, according to expert analysis, was a drug - methadone with a total weight of about 500 grams. It was established that the detainee planned to sell drugs in the territory of the city of Sochi through caches.

Currently, the Inquiry unit of the MIA Administration for the city of Sochi prosecuted the detainee on the fact of a crime stipulated by part 3 of Article 30 and part 4 of Article 228.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Illegal manufacture, sale or transfer of narcotics, psychotropic substances or their analogues, as well as the illegal sale or transfer of plants containing narcotic drugs or psychotropic substances, or parts thereof, containing narcotics or psychotropic substances”.

For the period of the preliminary investigation, placement to custody was selected as the preventive measure for the detainee. Sanctions of the incriminated articles provide for a maximum sentence of imprisonment for up to twenty years.