Since the end of August 2019, the police of the regional center began receiving statements from Tyumen residents who had become victims of fraudulent acts.

The police found that the victims from February to August last year turned to one of the travel agencies to purchase vouchers for vacations abroad.

The attacker, as an individual entrepreneur and the head of a travel agency, sold travel vouchers of early booking. The woman accepted cash payments in the office of the company, transfers to the bank card, and also helped her clients to get loans via the on-line system. However, the obligations were not fulfilled, the woman stopped communicating, and the office of the company was closed. The total damage to victims, whose number exceeded 30 people, amounted to more than 4 million rubles.

As a result of operational work, the police detained the 55-year-old suspect. A criminal case has been instituted against her on the grounds of a crime under part 3 of Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Fraud”. This article presumes a punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to ten years.