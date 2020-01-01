Today, the order of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia dated September 10, 2019 No. 611 “On approval of the Administrative Regulation of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation on the provision of public services of issuance of a certificate of admission of vehicles to the transportation of hazardous goods” entered into force.

Issuance of a certificate of admission of vehicles to the transportation of hazardous goods is provided for in section 9.1.3 of the European Agreement on the International Carriage of Dangerous Goods by Road (ADR) of September 30, 1957, which is valid in 50 countries of the world, including the Russian Federation, which has joined the agreement on February 3, 1994.

The administrative regulation contains provisions providing for the possibility for applicants to receive the public service of issuance of a certificate of vehicles admission to the transportation of hazardous goods on an extraterritorial basis and establishing the procedure for correcting misprints and errors made when issuing (extending the validity period) a certificate of admission or raking a decision to refuse issuing or renewing the certificate.

The document contains a new version of the Rules for the submission and consideration of complaints about violation of the procedure for the provision of the public service, as well as a new request form for the issuance (extension of validity) of a certificate of admission of vehicles to the transportation of hazardous goods.

In addition, the Administrative Regulation provides for the postponement of the introduction of requirements for certain documents submitted when filing a request for the provision of public services.

Until the establishment in the Russian Federation of the official procedure for the approval of type of tanks and their periodic tests and inspections, the admission of organizations and experts to carrying out these procedures, as well as for the approval of amendments to the technical regulations of the Customs Union "On the safety of wheeled vehicles" in terms of bringing requirements to vehicles intended for the transportation of dangerous goods, in accordance with the ADR, the bodies of the State Traffic Safety Inspectorate ensure the issuance of certificates of admission for means of transportation of hazardous goods on the territory of Russia without requesting from the carrier certificates of approval of the type of tank and certificates of testing and (or) checking of the tank.