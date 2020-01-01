“Investigators of the MIA of Russia Inter-District Administration “Krasnoyarskoye” completed a preliminary investigation of the criminal case of major theft committed by way of receiving social benefits for non-existent children.

It was established that a resident of the city of Krasnoyarsk reported to the Registry Office inaccurate information on the birth of a child at home, confirming this report with false testimony of witnesses. The woman submitted the unlawfully received documents to the Pension Fund and illegally received maternity capital, without actually having the children indicated in the birth certificate.

In the course of further check, the circumstances of 22 similar facts of illegal receipt of the lump-sum social payment were established. Investigators of the MIA of Russia Inter-District Administration “Krasnoyarskoye” initiated a criminal case on the features of an offense stipulated by part 3 of Article 159.2 of the RF Criminal Code.

As a result of operational-search measures, police officers detained 18 offenders. The total damage caused by their criminal activities exceeded 9 million rubles.

Currently, the criminal case with the indictment approved by the prosecutor has been sent to court for consideration on the merits. In addition, at the request of the preliminary investigation bodies, the property of the defendants was seized by the court in order to compensate for the damage,” said the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs Irina Volk.