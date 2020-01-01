“The investigative unit of the IA Administration for the Troitsky and Novomoskovsky Administrative Districts of the city of Moscow has initiated a criminal case under part 2 of Article 210 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation with respect to 12 suspects, who are also accused of committing crimes under articles 228.1, 232 and 172 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. Subsequently, criminal cases were joined in one proceeding.

The defendants earlier detained by officers of the MIA of Russia GA for Drug Control together with colleagues from the Drug Control Division of the Internal Affairs Administration for the Troitsky and Novomoskovsky Administrative Districts of the capital are accused of drug trafficking in Moscow and the Moscow Region and the Tambov Region, as well as of illegal banking and drug den organization.



According to investigators, the criminal organization consisted of five structural units formed on a geographical basis. The group was distinguished by stability, hierarchal structure and a clear distribution of roles. The accomplices received large quantities of the narcotic drug, placed it for temporary storage in their apartments, and then sold it through caches. One of the units controlled the flow of funds from the illicit drug trade.

For the purpose of ensuring the secrecy, the offenders communicated through messengers. Special terms were used to designate narcotic drugs.

During the personal search of the detainees, and searches at their places of residence, more than 2.5 kilograms of heroin were found and seized from illegal trafficking. It was preliminarily established that the illegal income from unlawful activities had exceeded 36 million rubles.

Ten suspects were taken into custody by a court decision, and a preventive measure in the form of a written undertaking not to leave the place and proper behavior was taken in respect of two suspects.

The preliminary criminal investigation is on-going,” said the official spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.