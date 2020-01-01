“Officers of the Division for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Rostov-on-Don, together with representatives of the Federal Security Service of Russia Department in the Rostov Region with the participation of the Rosgvardia, suppressed the illegal activities of an organized group, whose members, under the guise of entrepreneurial activity, produced alcohol without the necessary marking.

According to available information, the offenders in the warehouse and one of the private households organized a workshop in which alcohol was produced for subsequent sale through retail outlets in Rostov-on-Don.

Police found and seized about 100 thousand bottles ready for sale, four thousand liters of alcohol-containing liquid, as well as empty containers, corks and boxes with labels.

It was preliminarily established that untreated water from an outdoor pool was used in the production. As a result of their unlawful activities, the suspects managed to generate an income of more than 17 million rubles.

The Investigative Administration of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Rostov-on-Don initiated a criminal case on the grounds of a crime under part 6 of Article 171.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. A house arrest was selected as the preventive measure for the detainees.

The preliminary criminal investigation is on-going,” said the official spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.