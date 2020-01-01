By the decision of the Krasnokamsky City Court of the Perm Territory a 40-year-old resident of the village of Bragino was found guilty of committing the crime, stipulated by part 3 of Article 260 of the Russian Criminal Code “Illegal felling of forest plantations, committed on an especially large scale”.

The investigation found that in June of this year, the man executed the illegal logging of trees in a forest near the village of Fadeyata, Krasnokamsky District, without relevant permits.

The offender was detained at the crime scene. Police officers found 101 trunks of birch trees, which were sawn into a six-meter segments. The State Forest Fund of the Russian Federation suffered a damage in the amount of over 206 thousand rubles.

The Court sentenced the offender to imprisonment for a term of 1 year (suspended). In addition, he was obliged to compensate in full for the damage caused.