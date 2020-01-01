Investigators of the Investigative Administration of the MIA for the Komi Republic completed the investigation into the criminal case against a group of persons accused of fraud exceeding 137 million rubles (part 4 of Article 159 of the Russian Criminal Code).

The investigation found that a contract was signed between a mining company and a supplier of specialized equipment for the delivery of boiler units worth 11.9 million US dollars.

Under the agreement, payment for the equipment was made in rubles at the US dollar exchange rate set by the Central Bank of Russia on the date the equipment was received by the consignee. The supplier fulfilled his obligations by delivering the equipment on December 31, 2014. On that day, the dollar exchange rate was 56.2584 rubles for 1 US dollar. With this in mind, the cost of equipment amounted to more than 672 million rubles.

However, the supplier had a criminal intent of unjustifiably increasing the cost of the boiler units. It turned out that on December 18, 2014, the dollar exchange rate was 67.7851 rubles. The offender decided to forge the documents and indicated December 18 as the delivery date in them.

An employee of the mining company, with whom he had entered into a criminal conspiracy, helped the supplier to implement the scam. As a result, the forged documents passed through the necessary registration, after which an additional payment to the supplier’s account for boiler units in the amount of more than 137 million rubles was made, which the defendants disposed of at their discretion.

The criminal case has been sent to Court for consideration on the merits.