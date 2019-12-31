In the framework of international cooperation, from December 16 to December 20, 2019, representatives of the MIA of Russia GA on Transport, MIA of Russia Administrations on Transport for the Far Eastern Federal District, the Volga Federal District, the Urals Federal District, and the East Siberian Linear Administration off the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia visited China (Chongqing). The purpose of the foreign visit was to participate in a working meeting on law enforcement and ensuring the security at railway facilities, which provide transport communication and cargo transportation among China, Russia and Europe.

The Russian delegation was received at the Chongqing Public Security Department. During the workshop, the colleagues exchanged information on the activities of police units of Russia and China, ensuring law and order in the sphere of rail transportation.

The Chinese side emphasized its interest and readiness for further development of cooperation in joining efforts ensuring the safety of container rail transportation from the PRC to Europe through the territory of the Russian Federation.

The Russian delegation in the course of the program visited the Chongqing International Logistics Center, located within the railway container station.

The Chinese side has demonstrated a system of interactive tracking of freight containers that are on the route through China, Mongolia and Russia.

They were also given the opportunity to familiarize themselves with the work of the command center of the Chongqing Public Security Department, which provided visual monitoring of the situation in the city through more than 2 thousand surveillance cameras connected into a single system.

As part of the program of the delegation’s stay, they visited the Chongqing Northern Railway Station. During this visit, practical aspects of countering terrorist attacks on railway facilities, especially high-speed ones, ensuring their engineering and technical protection, as well as overcoming the consequences of terrorist acts were discussed with the leadership of the Department of Public Security of Railways.

It was noted that in general, the methodology of organizing law enforcement and security at the railway station complex, which included several lines of defense, was similar to the Russian model.

Chinese policemen, also, demonstrated to their Russian colleagues the work of a special multifunctional center providing services to the population via electronic terminals (registration at the place of stay, civil passport, rights to a motor vehicle, etc.) without the participation of police officers.

That field-trip had a positive impact on the enhancement of international police cooperation. The Chinese side expressed satisfaction with the results of negotiations with representatives of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs and emphasized their practical importance.