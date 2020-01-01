“Officers of the Moscow Criminal Investigation Department, in collaboration with colleagues from the South-Western and Central administrative districts of the capital, detained a suspect of a series of robbery attacks on mobile communication stores.

The police received a statement from the manager of one of the stores located on the Maroseyka street. The man reported that an unknown person had entered the shop and, threatening with an object similar to a gun, took the money from the cash register and disappeared from the scene.

As a result of operational-search measures on the street of Academician Anokhin, the police detained a previously convicted 45-year-old resident of the capital on suspicion of committing the crime.

Investigator of the MIA of Russia Division for the Basmanny District of the city of Moscow has initiated a criminal case on the grounds of a crime under Article 162 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. Remand in custody was selected as the preventive measure for the suspect.

In the course of further actions, the investigators found that the detainee could be involved in five similar unlawful acts, the total damage from which exceeded one million rubles. The preliminary criminal investigation is on-going,” said the official spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.