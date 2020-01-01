“The MIA of Russia Investigation Department, the MIA of Russia GA for Drug Control, in cooperation with the MIA of Russia GA for St. Petersburg and the Leningrad Region carried out a special operation to suppress the activities of an organized group that for two years had been distributing a psychotropic substance, amphetamine, in the city on the Neva-river and its surroundings using the Internet and the IP telephony.

As part of investigative actions and operational-search measures, 17 searches were simultaneously conducted, seven people were detained, among whom the alleged organizer and the system administrator, as well as two call center operators and three cache-fillers. The activities of the virtual store, through which about a kilogram of amphetamine was sold daily, were stopped.

Investigators and police revealed the methods of conspiracy that were used by cybercriminals — the use of specially configured computer equipment for the operation of an encrypted IP-telephony channel, programs and devices for voice changing, “cloud” services, fake documents, and rented cars.

Facts of aggressive advertising of the on-line store in entertainment establishments, night clubs, as well as through sending messages to drug users have been documented. This approach provided accomplices with a very broad and active “audience”, which made up to 200 orders for the acquisition of the prohibited substance per day.

Over 30 kilograms of amphetamine, computers, routers, telephones, items and equipment for the packaging of psychotropic substances, bank cards, more than 50 SIM cards, as well as fake passports, were found as a result of searches of the suspects and in the living quarters used by them. To enforce the sentence, several premium-class cars were seized.

Investigator of the Investigative Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia charged the defendants with committing a series of crimes under paragraphs “a”, “d” of part 4 of Article 228.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. Remand in custody was selected by court as the preventive measure for all the detainees. The preliminary criminal investigation is on-going,” said the official spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.