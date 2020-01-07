“On the night of January 7, about 2.3 million people took part in events dedicated to the celebration of the Nativity of Christ. Solemn services in temples, churches and monasteries were held in 5.7 thousand cities and settlements of the Russian Federation.

More than 45.9 thousand officers of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia as well as servicemen of the Rosgvardia, representatives of public associations, voluntary people’s squads and employees of private security organizations were involved in ensuring public law and order and the safety of citizens.

Police officers examined the venues of religious celebrations and surrounding areas. Road safety near temples and monasteries was ensured by representatives of the State Traffic Safety Inspectorate.

The measures taken during the Christmas services prevented public order offenses,” said the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs Irina Volk.