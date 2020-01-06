According to the data of car insurers, the number of drivers applying for payment within the frame of direct compensation for losses in the case of documenting an accident under the Euro Protocol in Russia in January-November 2019 increased by 20.7% compared to the same period in 2018.

For 11 months of 2019, 752.3 thousand complaints of victims, who issued Euro Protocols, were recorded. For the same period in 2018, the value of this indicator was 623.4 thousand people.

The statistics for this period shows that the share of drivers who have documented accidents using the Euro Protocol (i.e. without calling police officers) in Russia as a whole has made 52.6%.

The State Traffic Safety Inspectorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia recalls that on the official website of the traffic police department <гибдд.рф>, a special information and reference resource is maintained in an up-to-date state, which contains an algorithm for the actions of drivers of vehicles in traffic accidents. In 2019, site visitors used this service dozens of thousands times. The section provides an option of downloading a simplified version of the algorithm of actions in case of a traffic accident in the form of a block diagram, which can be printed out and placed in the car for using it in a situation when it is impossible to use the Internet on the site of the traffic accident.

The simplified procedure for registering a car accident without calling representatives of the State Traffic Safety Inspectorate can significantly save the time of drivers of vehicles in an emergency, avoid traffic jams, and also use the personnel of the road patrol service more efficiently.

Euro Protocol can be used only under certain conditions, namely if only two cars participated in the collision, both owners were insured under compulsory motor third-party liability insurance OSAGO, there were no injured drivers, passengers, pedestrians, the damage was caused only to cars of traffic accident participants, property of third parties was not damaged.

If all these conditions are met, the drivers are allowed to leave the scene of the traffic accident without calling police officers, after filling out corresponding notices under the rules of compulsory motor third-party liability insurance.

Most of the regional units of the internal affairs bodies of the Russian Federation organize public receptions, during which police officers give detailed instructions on how to properly document a traffic accident on your own. In the Russian regions, police officers constantly conduct training sessions with students of driving schools to explain the advantages of documenting a traffic accident without police officers. During meetings with future drivers, the police tell the algorithm of the actions of the accident participants and introduce them to the interactive service of the official website of the State Traffic Safety Inspectorate.