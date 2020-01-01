“Officers of the MIA of Russia Division for the Kondinsky District of the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous District-Yugra helped residents of the village of Mezhdurechensky catch a wild animal listed in the Red Book, which appeared in the village in search of food.

A local resident turned to the police, and said that there was a lynx in the outbuilding on her household territory and, judging by the traces left in the snow, it walked freely around the garden. The woman was afraid that the animal could attack her family members, or cause harm to itself.

The closest traffic police crew and the local precinct police officer immediately arrived at the indicated address. Assessing the situation, the police, together with the owner, using an improvised hunting loop, caught the lynx, and then transferred it to a shelter for homeless animals.

Veterinarians concluded that the animal was about a year old. Specialists carried out preventive treatment, gave recommendations on animal nutrition and animal care. According to the results of the inspection, it was decided to leave the lynx in the shelter in quarantine for 10 days, after which it had to be vaccinated and released into the forest, into its natural habitat.

Representatives of the Cossack association “The Village of Kondinskaya” assumed responsibilities of temporary accommodation, care and nutrition of the animal. In turn, police officers also visited their ward and handed meat and fish to the Cossacks for the lynx,” said the official representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia Irina Volk.