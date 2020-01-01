“About 6.5 million people across Russia took part in 10.5 thousand festive events on the night of January 1, 2020.

During the celebration of the New Year, about 67.4 thousand officers of internal affairs bodies ensured the rule of law. There were also involved servicemen of the Rosgvardia, representatives of private security organizations, public groups and voluntary people's squads.

No breaches of public order have taken place. Police officers continue their work in gala concerts and in places of mass celebrations,” said the official representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia Irina Volk.