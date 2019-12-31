“Today, in the city of Magas, as a result of an attack, an inspector for the execution of the administrative legislation of the Traffic Police of the MIA of Russia Division for the city of Magas Senior Lieutenant of the Police Kokorkhoev, Zelimkhan Batyrovich was killed.

Zelimkhan Kokorkhoev was born on January 31, 1985 in the city of Malgobek. He began his professional career in December 2005 as a probationer militiaman of a platoon of the Patrol and Inspection Service of the Municipal Division of Internal Affairs in the city of Magas. Since 2011, he conscientiously served in the traffic police unit.

During the period of service, he established himself as a competent and responsible officer and a good friend.

Zelimkhan Kokorhoev left a wife and four minor children.

The leadership and personnel of the MIA of Russia express deep condolences to the relatives and friends of the deceased and will provide all necessary assistance to the police officer's family,” said the official representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia Irina Volk.