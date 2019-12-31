Officers of the MIA of Russia GA for the Sverdlovsk Region, with the power support by fighters of the OMON of the Rosgvardia, suppressed the illegal activities of a group of natives of CIS countries engaged in the production, storage and distribution of unmarked alcoholic beverages in Yekaterinburg.

During the detention, the suspects tried to flee from law enforcement officers in a vehicle loaded with goods, ramming the official transport vehicle of law-enforcement officers. In total, the police seized from several storage premises, 26 thousand bottles of counterfeit alcohol as well as equipment used in the illegal activities.

As it was established, the surrogate under well-known brands was sold through a network of city cafes and other entertainment venues. The confiscated products have been sent by police officers for forensic examination, and based on its results a reasonable procedural decision will be made.