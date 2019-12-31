The duty unit of the Ivanteyevskoye Police Division of the MIA of Russia Inter-Municipal Administration “Pushkinskoye” received from a 48-year-old local resident a statement that unidentified persons had penetrated into the shop premises and had stolen tobacco products and money. The damage amounted to 395 thousand rubles.

As a result of operational-search measures, on suspicion of committing this crime, police officers identified and detained natives of one of the CIS states aged 37 and 38.

On this fact the investigators of the MIA of Russia Inter-District Administration initiated a criminal case on the grounds of the crime stipulated by Art. 158 of the RF Criminal Code “Theft”. The suspects were detained pursuant to Article 91 of the Russian Federation Criminal Procedure Code.