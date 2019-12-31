The duty unit of the MIA of Russia Division for the Verkhneketsky District received a message about illegal logging of trees.

During the operational-search activities, police officers detained the suspect in the unlawful deed. It turned out to be a 56-year-old resident of the village of Bely Yar without a criminal record.

According to preliminary data, the man, being in the forests of the Beloyarskoye forestry, illegally felled 149 pines, 82 cedars, 5 firs and 40 birches with a total volume of 152 cubic meters. The amount of damage caused to the forest fund exceeded 220,000 rubles.

There was initiated a criminal case on the grounds of an offense stipulated by the RF Criminal Code Article 260 “Illegal felling of forest plantations”. This article presumes a punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to seven years