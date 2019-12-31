The duty unit of the MIA of Russia Division for the Verkhneketsky District received a message about illegal logging of trees.
During the operational-search activities, police officers detained the suspect in the unlawful deed. It turned out to be a 56-year-old resident of the village of Bely Yar without a criminal record.
According to preliminary data, the man, being in the forests of the Beloyarskoye forestry, illegally felled 149 pines, 82 cedars, 5 firs and 40 birches with a total volume of 152 cubic meters. The amount of damage caused to the forest fund exceeded 220,000 rubles.
There was initiated a criminal case on the grounds of an offense stipulated by the RF Criminal Code Article 260 “Illegal felling of forest plantations”. This article presumes a punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to seven years
All materials of the site of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation may be reproduced in any media, on Internet servers or in any other media without restrictions on the volume and timing of the publication.
This permission equally applies to newspapers, magazines, radio stations, TV channels, sites and pages on the Internet. The only prerequisite for a reprint or relay is a reference to the source.
For reprints no prior permission from the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation is required.