The evidence collected by the Investigation Unit of the Investigative Administration of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the Republic of Mordovia was sufficient to convict the defendant for committing two episodes of the crime under Part 3 of Art. 30, paragraph “d” of part 4 of Article 228. 1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Attempted large-scale sale of narcotic drugs”.

As it was established during the preliminary investigation, the 30-year-old defendant living in Saransk purchased from an unidentified person in August of this year a synthetic drug with a total weight of more than 30 grams. Having distributed part of the drug in packages, he was going to equip a cache for the purpose of subsequent marketing of the drug.

The man was detained by officers of the Drug Control Administration of the Republican MIA together with the regional FSB. During a search in his apartment, 25 grams of the drug were found.

He was sentenced by court to 7 years of imprisonment in a strict regime penal colony.