In Kizel, a call from the dispatcher of a private security company was received by the duty-unit of the territorial division of internal affairs. The dispatcher reported an attack on the store and the theft of gold items.

Arriving at the specified address, law enforcement officers examined the crime scene and interviewed witnesses. It was preliminary established that in the evening two unknown men in knitted caps with slots for the eyes had entered the store. In the hands of one of them there was an object similar to a gun. The attackers ordered the salesgirls to move away from the cash register and sit on the floor, the girls obeyed. After that, one of the men pulled out a hammer from his breast pocket and began breaking the glass on the show-cases. At that time, the other man took trays with jewelry and put them into a large shopping bag. It should be noted, that the attackers took mostly items of large size and large weight: trays with thick chains, bracelets, rings, some of them with diamonds. The booty of the attackers were about two kilograms of gold with a total value of 2 million 600 thousand rubles.

Thanks to competent and coordinated actions of the personnel of the Criminal Investigation Administration of the regional MIA Administration for Gubakha and Kizel, the suspects were identified and detained. They were previously convicted 18-year-old and 42-year-old locals. During the search, a gas pistol and stolen property were seized from the attackers.

Placement to custody has been selected as the preventive measure against the suspects. The criminal case has been initiated on the fact of the robbery attack.