Within the framework of the traditional charity campaign “Police Father Frost”, transport policemen, representatives of the Council of Veterans and the Public Council under the MIA of Russia Transport Police Administration for the Far Eastern Federal District fulfilled New Year's wishes of children of police officers who had died in the line of duty.
The guests talked to the children, learned about their academic successes, about their dreams and hobbies. The children shared with Father Frost and the Snow Maiden their plans for the upcoming New Year holidays.
This year, for successes in school and other positive achievements, Father Frost brought children mechanic’s sets, beautiful dolls, sports equipment and modern gadgets.
Law enforcement officers and social activists wished their families good health, warmth, well-being and made colorful photos with Father Frost and the Snow Maiden.
