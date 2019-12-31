“In the city of Ustyuzhna, a man applied to Traffic policemen and said that children went out on the ice on the Vorozh river.
Having approached the indicated place, the policemen saw the children skating on the ice. At dusk, only silhouettes and beams of lanterns were visible. Suddenly, the light of one lantern went off, the boys started calling for help. It turned out that the ice had broken under one of them. Police lieutenant Yegor Pershin jumped into the new ice-hole and pulled the teenager out of the water. His colleague, police captain Dmitry Bogodaev, wrapped the boy in his pea coat and put him in the traffic police car. Traffic police officers urgently delivered the boy to a medical facility.
Thanks to the dedication and courage shown by the policemen, a human life was saved,” said the official representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia Irina Volk.
