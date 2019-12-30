“Three local residents were detained by Criminal Investigation officers of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Khabarovsk Territory on suspicion of illegal logging of forest plantations.
It was established that in one of the forestries, the offenders cut down 20 firs with a chainsaw, and then took them out in a minibus belonging to the alleged organizer of the group. Then, on the eve of the New Year, six illegally cut-down trees were sold at a market in the city of Khabarovsk. 14 firs were seized by the police and placed for safekeeping.
The Investigative unit of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Khabarovsk Territory has initiated a criminal case on the grounds of a crime under Part 1 of Article 260 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. With respect to the defendants a preventive measure has been chosen in the form of a subscription of their own recognizance and appropriate behavior. The preliminary criminal investigation is ongoing,” said the official representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia Irina Volk.
